TCS and SAP Forge AI-Driven Future with New Five-Year Partnership

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a significant new agreement with SAP, marking a five-year commitment to revamp the European software giant's IT operations and bolster its AI capabilities.

This strategic collaboration is expected to drive faster development cycles and align IT initiatives with business aims, according to TCS's recent regulatory filing. It extends a 20-year relationship where TCS has played a crucial role in advancing SAP's transition to a cloud-based business model.

Over the upcoming years, TCS will focus on modernizing SAP's operations, pushing forward innovation, and leveraging AI through four Centres of Excellence that concentrate on generative AI, business technology, cloud data, and customer experience enhancements.