TCS and SAP Forge AI-Driven Future with New Five-Year Partnership
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a five-year partnership with SAP to enhance IT operations and AI capabilities. This deal aims to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and integrate AI in SAP's processes through dedicated Centres of Excellence. The partnership continues their long-standing collaboration, focusing on business growth.
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a significant new agreement with SAP, marking a five-year commitment to revamp the European software giant's IT operations and bolster its AI capabilities.
This strategic collaboration is expected to drive faster development cycles and align IT initiatives with business aims, according to TCS's recent regulatory filing. It extends a 20-year relationship where TCS has played a crucial role in advancing SAP's transition to a cloud-based business model.
Over the upcoming years, TCS will focus on modernizing SAP's operations, pushing forward innovation, and leveraging AI through four Centres of Excellence that concentrate on generative AI, business technology, cloud data, and customer experience enhancements.
ALSO READ
India-UAE Partnership: Pioneering New Economic Frontiers
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare
India-UAE Forge Ahead: Visa Reforms and Strategic Partnerships
Galgotias University Strengthens UK Ties Through Landmark Partnership with India Business Group
Safran's Strategic Engine Partnership with India