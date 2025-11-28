Market Jitters: CME Group Outage and Rate Cut Speculation

Investors around the world faced an unexpected challenge as a CME Group outage disrupted trading in currencies, commodities, and equities futures. On what was already a slow trading day, the incident added a layer of complexity to market activities.

Despite alternative platforms remaining operational, CME Group's popularity in currency trading led to widespread concern among traders. The outage happened amid anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, raising questions about how prolonged disruptions might affect month-end financial adjustments in Europe.

Amid these complications, investors turned their eyes to upcoming key economic data from France and Germany, seeking clarity on inflation trends while awaiting cues on U.S. monetary policy adjustments. As the Thanksgiving holiday slowed U.S. market activity, traders remained cautious about major bets amid shifting probabilities for a rate change.