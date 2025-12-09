Controversy Over U.S. AI Chip Sales to China Heats Up

The Trump administration's recent decision to permit Nvidia to sell its advanced AI chip, the H200, to China has stirred widespread debate in Washington. Critics argue that this move could inadvertently bolster China's military, given the chip's technological prowess.

President Trump, in a strategic shift from his previous stance on tech exports, announced via social media that the U.S. would levy a 25% fee on such sales. This policy adjustment arises amidst Trump's efforts to expand U.S. companies' access to overseas markets while facing China's rare earth export controls.

Experts express diverging opinions on the impact of this decision. While some believe it could erode America's technological superiority, others claim China's long-term strategy remains unaffected, predicting their reduced reliance on Western tech, including Nvidia's innovations.

