The Architects of AI: Pioneers of the Digital Age
The 'Architects of AI' were named Time magazine's 2025 person of the year for revolutionizing the potential of artificial intelligence. Time emphasized the individuals behind AI's development, selecting them over the technology itself. This decision marks a significant shift in AI's role from novel technology to mainstream integration.
Time magazine has named the 'Architects of AI' as its Person of the Year for 2025, acknowledging the monumental impact these individuals have had on the advancement of artificial intelligence.
The magazine cited 2025 as a pivotal year for AI, highlighting how the technology has transitioned from early adoption to mainstream usage, redefining modern life.
Choosing to honor the creators rather than the technology itself, Time recognizes the enduring influence of these visionaries who have profoundly shaped our digital landscape.
