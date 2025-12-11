The Architects of AI: Pioneers of the Digital Age

Time magazine has named the 'Architects of AI' as its Person of the Year for 2025, acknowledging the monumental impact these individuals have had on the advancement of artificial intelligence.

The magazine cited 2025 as a pivotal year for AI, highlighting how the technology has transitioned from early adoption to mainstream usage, redefining modern life.

Choosing to honor the creators rather than the technology itself, Time recognizes the enduring influence of these visionaries who have profoundly shaped our digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)