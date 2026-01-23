String Metaverse Boosts Growth with New Tokenization as a Service Platform
String Metaverse Ltd has launched a Tokenization as a Service platform for real-world assets, contributing to nearly tripled revenue and profit. The company's focus on blockchain-based solutions is driving growth, enabling real-time settlements and programmable ownership for assets as global markets shift from traditional systems.
In Hyderabad, India, String Metaverse Ltd recently announced the launch of its Tokenization as a Service platform for real-world assets, marking a significant milestone for the web3.0 firm. As of the end of December 2025, the company's revenue soared to ₹711.13 crore, with profits after tax rising to ₹67.82 crore, showcasing an impressive threefold increase from the previous year.
The December quarter alone saw revenue reach ₹278.79 crore and profits after tax at ₹27.89 crore, driven by heightened transaction volumes and the widespread adoption of blockchain-based settlement systems. This strategic move allows String Metaverse to enable real-time settlement and continuous trading of assets, reflecting a shift away from traditional market operations.
Positioning itself as a provider of financial infrastructure, rather than a consumer platform, String Metaverse aims to sustain its momentum by focusing on liquidity and compute services. With the recent processing of $8.93 million in on-chain trading volume involving major U.S. equities and funds, the company plans further expansion to meet the growing demand for its innovative technology.
