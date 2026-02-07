Holy Algorithms: The Intersection of Faith and AI

In 2024, pastor Justin Lester from Vallejo, California, embraced AI by creating a custom GPT for his church, Friendship Baptist, to assist in developing group materials and sermons. Lester believes AI aids spiritual growth, despite warnings from academics about the risks and potential harms of integrating AI into religious practices.

AI's influence on faith is widespread, integrating into synagogues and churches alike. While AI offers novel means of spiritual exploration, concerns persist. Rabbi Josh Fixler demonstrated this by delivering an AI-generated sermon, yet left disillusioned due to inaccuracies and ethical concerns surrounding the technology's capabilities.

The embrace of technology in religious settings continues, but leaders like Bishop Steven Croft and academics like Beth Singler express doubts. They question AI's accuracy and ethical boundaries, emphasizing the importance of human interaction over AI-driven religious guidance, reminding us of the irreplaceable nature of human connection in faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)