Modi's Technology-Mantra: Embrace AI Wisely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautions students against becoming slaves to technology, advocating for the wise use of AI. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, Modi emphasized the importance of using technology for guidance and skills enhancement while retaining human control and initiative in learning and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students to harness the potential of technology without allowing it to dominate their lives. Speaking at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, Modi stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence for guidance rather than as a crutch, and maintaining human initiative in education and leadership.

Modi highlighted the evolving nature of jobs due to technological advancements and urged students to integrate new technology to enhance their skills without fear. He advised them to focus on learning and self-improvement, emphasizing that progress comes from understanding and effectively integrating technology into work and life.

The prime minister also discussed the importance of leadership, urging students to take initiative and communicate effectively. He encouraged them to maintain balance between studies and passions, and explore entrepreneurship by forming small teams. Modi's advice resonated with the young audience, as reflected by the record-breaking participation in the event.

