Battle for Bengal: Adhikari's Accusations Against Mamata

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader, leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, accusing her of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators. Adhikari's comments fuel the political tension as assembly elections approach, with claims that West Bengal citizens are eager to oust Banerjee's administration.

Adhikari, speaking in Patna after a meeting with Bihar's BJP minister in charge of West Bengal, Mangal Pandey, criticized Banerjee for opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He suggested this opposition was a bid to protect alleged foreign influence within the state, an issue that has heightened the stakes in the electoral contest.

Referencing the BJP's recent electoral success in Bihar, Adhikari declared that the focus was now on capturing West Bengal. He anticipated a shift in power, calling for a 'sanatani sarkar' or nationalist government in the state, claiming the momentum was on the side of the nationalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)