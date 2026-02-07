Left Menu

Battle for Bengal: Adhikari's Accusations Against Mamata

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. He claims the people are ready to overthrow her government in the upcoming elections, aiming for a nationalist regime. Adhikari's comments follow the BJP's success in recent polls in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:18 IST
Battle for Bengal: Adhikari's Accusations Against Mamata
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader, leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, accusing her of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators. Adhikari's comments fuel the political tension as assembly elections approach, with claims that West Bengal citizens are eager to oust Banerjee's administration.

Adhikari, speaking in Patna after a meeting with Bihar's BJP minister in charge of West Bengal, Mangal Pandey, criticized Banerjee for opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He suggested this opposition was a bid to protect alleged foreign influence within the state, an issue that has heightened the stakes in the electoral contest.

Referencing the BJP's recent electoral success in Bihar, Adhikari declared that the focus was now on capturing West Bengal. He anticipated a shift in power, calling for a 'sanatani sarkar' or nationalist government in the state, claiming the momentum was on the side of the nationalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026