Left Menu

Axiscades' Profits Skyrocket: Defence Solutions Lead the Way

Engineering and defence solutions provider Axiscades reported an 87.2% increase in net profit for Q3 FY26, driven by higher revenues. Defence revenue grew by 50% while aerospace saw a 28% increase. The company aims for a 40-50% EPS growth in FY26 and FY27, showcasing effective strategic execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:52 IST
Axiscades' Profits Skyrocket: Defence Solutions Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axiscades, a leading engineering and defence solutions provider, announced a remarkable 87.2% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The net profit soared to Rs 28 crore, compared to Rs 15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This impressive growth was driven by increased revenues across various sectors.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 343 crore, up from Rs 275 crore, marking more than a 25% increase year-on-year. The defence segment led the charge with a spectacular 50% revenue growth, followed by aerospace at 28%, and the ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors, and Artificial Intelligence) vertical at 18%.

Founder and CMD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, expressed confidence in the future, projecting a robust 40-50% year-on-year growth in Earnings Per Share for FY26 and FY27. Axiscades, based in Bengaluru, continues to strengthen its strategic execution and operational discipline, with its stocks closing 5% higher at Rs 1,237.30 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026