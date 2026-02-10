Axiscades' Profits Skyrocket: Defence Solutions Lead the Way

Axiscades, a leading engineering and defence solutions provider, announced a remarkable 87.2% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The net profit soared to Rs 28 crore, compared to Rs 15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This impressive growth was driven by increased revenues across various sectors.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 343 crore, up from Rs 275 crore, marking more than a 25% increase year-on-year. The defence segment led the charge with a spectacular 50% revenue growth, followed by aerospace at 28%, and the ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors, and Artificial Intelligence) vertical at 18%.

Founder and CMD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, expressed confidence in the future, projecting a robust 40-50% year-on-year growth in Earnings Per Share for FY26 and FY27. Axiscades, based in Bengaluru, continues to strengthen its strategic execution and operational discipline, with its stocks closing 5% higher at Rs 1,237.30 on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)