USISPF Unites US and India for AI Revolution at Delhi Summit

The US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced it will lead the largest ever US delegation to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This significant event underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations in the fields of artificial intelligence and technology ecosystems.

The summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20, will see over 120 senior leaders from various sectors converge to discuss pivotal themes, including the growth of AI infrastructure and the advancement of trusted technology frameworks. It marks a decisive moment in the US-India collaboration, aimed at fostering scalable and inclusive AI.

Prominent figures such as Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and FedEx's Raj Subramaniam will co-lead the delegation, driving dialogues on AI's role in supply chain resilience and digital access. Engaging with Indian policymakers, the summit emphasizes the strategic importance of US-India relations in shaping a global AI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)