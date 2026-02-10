Left Menu

USISPF Unites US and India for AI Revolution at Delhi Summit

The US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is set to lead a large delegation of US business and tech leaders to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This strategic event aims to advance bilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence, involving key stakeholders and focusing on trust and infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:33 IST
USISPF Unites US and India for AI Revolution at Delhi Summit

The US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced it will lead the largest ever US delegation to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This significant event underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations in the fields of artificial intelligence and technology ecosystems.

The summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20, will see over 120 senior leaders from various sectors converge to discuss pivotal themes, including the growth of AI infrastructure and the advancement of trusted technology frameworks. It marks a decisive moment in the US-India collaboration, aimed at fostering scalable and inclusive AI.

Prominent figures such as Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and FedEx's Raj Subramaniam will co-lead the delegation, driving dialogues on AI's role in supply chain resilience and digital access. Engaging with Indian policymakers, the summit emphasizes the strategic importance of US-India relations in shaping a global AI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods S...

 India
2
Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

 Global
3
Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

 Bangladesh
4
Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026