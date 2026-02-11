India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

In a decisive move, India has announced it will not relax a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, thwarting Philip Morris International's prolonged lobbying efforts to introduce its IQOS devices in the country.

The health ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tobacco control, stressing that e-cigarette laws will remain unchanged, despite Philip Morris' attempts to argue for the health benefits of heated tobacco alternatives.

This decision highlights ongoing debates on public health and tobacco control, amidst Philip Morris' claims that IQOS products could serve as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.