India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash
India maintains its ban on e-cigarettes, dealing a blow to Philip Morris International's efforts to introduce its IQOS heated tobacco products. Despite aggressive lobbying, India emphasizes evidence-based tobacco control. Philip Morris views the ban as ignoring science suggesting reduced harm alternatives could lower smoking rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:09 IST
In a decisive move, India has announced it will not relax a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, thwarting Philip Morris International's prolonged lobbying efforts to introduce its IQOS devices in the country.
The health ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tobacco control, stressing that e-cigarette laws will remain unchanged, despite Philip Morris' attempts to argue for the health benefits of heated tobacco alternatives.
This decision highlights ongoing debates on public health and tobacco control, amidst Philip Morris' claims that IQOS products could serve as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.
