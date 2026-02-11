Left Menu

India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

India maintains its ban on e-cigarettes, dealing a blow to Philip Morris International's efforts to introduce its IQOS heated tobacco products. Despite aggressive lobbying, India emphasizes evidence-based tobacco control. Philip Morris views the ban as ignoring science suggesting reduced harm alternatives could lower smoking rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:09 IST
India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, India has announced it will not relax a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, thwarting Philip Morris International's prolonged lobbying efforts to introduce its IQOS devices in the country.

The health ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tobacco control, stressing that e-cigarette laws will remain unchanged, despite Philip Morris' attempts to argue for the health benefits of heated tobacco alternatives.

This decision highlights ongoing debates on public health and tobacco control, amidst Philip Morris' claims that IQOS products could serve as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.

TRENDING

1
Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

 India
2
Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

 India
3
Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across India

Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across...

 India
4
Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026