POVA Curve 2 Goes Official with Massive Battery Power in a Slim, Futuristic Design

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India POVA has always treated the smartphone as a badge of identity, specifically crafted for the bold Indian spirit. While the original POVA Curve broke the mold with its innovative aesthetics, the POVA Curve 2 takes a quantum leap forward. Inspired by the sleek precision of spacecraft engineering, it evolves the 'cool' factor into something sharper and more sophisticated, a launchpad-ready design built to stand out in a crowd. Built for the relentless hustle of India's early jobbers, the POVA Curve 2 delivers 'inner strength' without the bulk. It pairs rock-solid connectivity and intuitive AI with a segment-first engineering feat: a massive, high-endurance battery packed into a remarkably slim profile. It's the ultimate powerhouse for those who demand unstoppable performance and a beautiful, lightweight form that never slows them down. Speaking on the launch, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, ''POVA as a series has always stood for pushing limits and solving real user pain points. With POVA Curve 2, we have reimagined what everyday power should look and feel like. From long-lasting battery endurance and intelligent AI that genuinely supports daily life, to reliable connectivity even in challenging conditions - every element has been thoughtfully engineered. At the same time, we've wrapped this performance in a powerful yet slim design inspired by spacecraft precision. POVA Curve 2 is built for consumers who expect their smartphone to keep up with their pace - seamlessly, stylishly and without compromise.'' While housing a massive 8000mAh battery, POVA Curve 2 maintains a slim 7.42mm profile and weighs just 195g, setting new benchmarks in the segment. The smartphone features a 144Hz curved AMOLED display with eye comfort technology, offering smooth visuals while reducing eye strain during prolonged use. Connectivity is a key focus, with POVA Curve 2 emerging as the world's first triple-chipset smartphone in its segment, integrating dedicated G1 (signal chipset) and SE1 (wifi chipset) alongside the MediaTek D7100 processor. Support for 20 5G bands and URSP intelligent network switching ensures strong and stable connectivity across regions. Enhancing the everyday experience is ELLA AI 2.0, built for Indian users with multilingual support across Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati and Marathi. Among its many smart tricks, it brings India's first all-scenarios AI Noise Reduction in its segment, keeping your voice crystal clear whether you're on a regular call, a WhatsApp chat, a Zoom meeting or mid-game with your squad. POVA Curve 2 will be available at Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 256GB, with up to Rs 3,000 cashback from leading bank and NBFC partners. Pre-booking begins February 13 and continues until February 19. Sales begin February 20 on Flipkart and at leading retail stores across India. With Curve 2, POVA continues to reinforce its promise of delivering smartphones that are dependable in real life built for users who simply do not slow down. About POVA POVA starts with the belief that a smartphone should be a bold reflection of the person carrying it. Rooted in the vibrant energy of India, the brand focuses on merging futuristic design with the heavy-duty endurance required for a fast-paced life. By bringing high-capacity power and smarter connectivity into surprisingly slim, head-turning silhouettes, POVA creates a new kind of device - one that looks as good as it works. It is a brand built for those who value innovation that is both visible and felt, making every smartphone a sharp, modern badge of identity. We're powered by a simple 3B philosophy, Best Design, Best AI and Best Signal, wherein we believe that technology should inspire, empower and connect people. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: POVA Curve 2 packs 8000mAh power into a slim, futuristic design

