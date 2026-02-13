Xtranet Technologies Limited Gets SEBI Green Light for ₹190 Crore IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Xtranet Technologies Limited (''Company'') has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is structured as a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹190 crore, with no offer-for-sale component. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on September 25, 2025, the Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the IPO for repayment or pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure for the purchase and installation of modern hardware systems, and working capital requirements. Founded in 2002, Company has over 23 years of experience in delivering IT services and solutions. The Company offers a diverse portfolio delivering end-to-end services including enterprise applications, digital services, managed services, proprietary platforms, and has entered into strategic technology partnerships for clients across industries and geographies. Share India Capital Services Private Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the Issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the Registrar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)