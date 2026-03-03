MSI's Vibrant Holi Offers: Elevate Your Gaming Experience

MSI, a leader in gaming and business laptops, is launching an engaging promotional campaign aligned with Holi, the festival of colors. From March 1st to 10th, 2026, consumers can access exclusive offers across offline and online platforms, making advanced technology easily obtainable nationwide.

The promotions include flexible EMI options for up to 18 months and a complimentary one-year warranty extension on select laptops via offline channels like Croma and Vijay Sales. However, this offer doesn't apply to purchases from Flipkart or Amazon. Enthusiasts visiting physical stores can explore an array of MSI's gaming and non-gaming products, with extended after-sales support available.

Online shoppers can also benefit from significant savings during the promotional period, with eligible models receiving a free one-year warranty extension. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director at MSI, emphasized MSI's commitment to providing meaningful value and combining high performance with long-term assurance during this festive season.