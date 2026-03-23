Left Menu

Gold Loan Sector Calls for RBI Guideline Delay Amid Global Uncertainties

The Association of Gold Loan Companies urges RBI to delay new gold and silver lending guidelines by six months due to geopolitical uncertainties and credit access risks. Highlighting potential disruptions from Middle East conflicts affecting energy and cash flow, they advocate for a phased implementation to safeguard economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of Gold Loan Companies (AGLOC) is appealing for a six-month postponement of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming regulations on gold and silver-backed lending. The guidelines, planned for April 1, 2026, aim to enhance lending practices but face potential delays due to rising geopolitical instabilities.

Uncertainty in the global environment, specifically the ongoing Middle East conflict, poses threats to energy supplies and inflation, which could in turn affect household and small business cash flows, according to AGLOC. The association has made formal representations to relevant governmental bodies seeking the deferment.

AGLOC emphasizes the need for a gradual implementation of these rules to prevent disruption in credit access, especially for lower-income and middle-income groups heavily dependent on timely loans. Gold loans play a crucial counter-cyclical role, providing liquidity and supporting consumption during periods of economic volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026