Gold Loan Sector Calls for RBI Guideline Delay Amid Global Uncertainties
The Association of Gold Loan Companies urges RBI to delay new gold and silver lending guidelines by six months due to geopolitical uncertainties and credit access risks. Highlighting potential disruptions from Middle East conflicts affecting energy and cash flow, they advocate for a phased implementation to safeguard economic stability.
- Country:
- India
The Association of Gold Loan Companies (AGLOC) is appealing for a six-month postponement of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming regulations on gold and silver-backed lending. The guidelines, planned for April 1, 2026, aim to enhance lending practices but face potential delays due to rising geopolitical instabilities.
Uncertainty in the global environment, specifically the ongoing Middle East conflict, poses threats to energy supplies and inflation, which could in turn affect household and small business cash flows, according to AGLOC. The association has made formal representations to relevant governmental bodies seeking the deferment.
AGLOC emphasizes the need for a gradual implementation of these rules to prevent disruption in credit access, especially for lower-income and middle-income groups heavily dependent on timely loans. Gold loans play a crucial counter-cyclical role, providing liquidity and supporting consumption during periods of economic volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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