AI-Defined Vehicles: Revolutionizing the Auto Industry

An automotive revolution is underway, according to Matter Motor's CEO Mohal Lalbhai, who emphasizes the transformative role of data and intelligent systems in modern vehicles.

In his speech, Lalbhai introduced the concept of AI-Defined Vehicles, highlighting their capacity for regular updates, data-based services, and post-purchase revenue generation.

This innovation is set to pave the path for smarter vehicles, capable of adapting to rider behavior and predicting maintenance needs, pushing the boundaries of software-led automotive advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)