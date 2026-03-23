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AI-Defined Vehicles: Revolutionizing the Auto Industry

Matter Motor's CEO Mohal Lalbhai highlights the pivotal role of data and intelligent systems in the evolution of software-defined mobility. AI-Defined Vehicles will allow regular updates, improve profit margins, and enhance rider experience by understanding behavior and predicting maintenance needs, transforming the auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST
AI-Defined Vehicles: Revolutionizing the Auto Industry
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An automotive revolution is underway, according to Matter Motor's CEO Mohal Lalbhai, who emphasizes the transformative role of data and intelligent systems in modern vehicles.

In his speech, Lalbhai introduced the concept of AI-Defined Vehicles, highlighting their capacity for regular updates, data-based services, and post-purchase revenue generation.

This innovation is set to pave the path for smarter vehicles, capable of adapting to rider behavior and predicting maintenance needs, pushing the boundaries of software-led automotive advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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