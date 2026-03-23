Call for Justice: CBI Probe Demanded Over Alleged Harassment by Ex-Minister

The widow of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a state employee from Punjab, has made a passionate appeal for a CBI probe following her husband's alleged suicide induced by harassment from ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Randhawa, who served as the district manager for Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, reportedly ended his life by ingesting poison, leaving behind a video implicating Bhullar, who subsequently resigned.

Randhawa's wife, Upinder Kaur, insists on a thorough investigation, demanding Bhullar's arrest, which occurred shortly after in Fatehgarh Sahib district, along with charges against his father and personal assistant under accusations of abetment and criminal intimidation. Upinder, accompanied by her daughter, urged additional arrests, emphasizing continued distress faced by the family despite the recent apprehension.

The controversy has escalated into a political debate, with assurances from local police for the family's safety. Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue as key evidence, including Randhawa's mobile phone, remain with the family, pending further counsel. Allegations suggest Randhawa was pressured to favor Bhullar's father in contract allocations, leading to threats and eventual suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)