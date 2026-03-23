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Political Tensions: CPI's D. Raja Urges PM Modi for All-Party Dialogue on West Asia Crisis

Communist Party of India leader D. Raja calls for a united political front by urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to address the ongoing West Asia tensions. Raja highlights the importance of a national dialogue, condemning US and Israeli actions and urging India to uphold its foreign policy integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:20 IST
Political Tensions: CPI's D. Raja Urges PM Modi for All-Party Dialogue on West Asia Crisis
CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tensions between the US, Israel, and West Asia have prompted CPI's D. Raja to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting, emphasizing the need for a unified political approach. Raja criticized Modi's Israel visit, calling for immediate condemnation of the US and Israel's actions that threaten regional stability.

Raja remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who often resorted to all-party consultations during crises. He insists that Modi needs to respect India's parliamentary system and political consensus, urging the PM to engage with all political parties on this high-stakes issue.

Refuting Modi's comparison of the current crisis to the COVID pandemic, Raja stated the need for a distinct foreign policy stance. Meanwhile, PM Modi assured sufficient arrangements for fertilisers and energy provisions, attempting to cushion India's agriculture and power sectors against global adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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