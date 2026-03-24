Supreme Court's Lean Toward Limiting Mail-In Voting Sparks Debate

Conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have indicated their skepticism regarding a Mississippi law that permits voting ballots to be counted if they arrive via mail within a five-day period post-Election Day.

This challenge, led by Republicans and supported by the Trump administration, argues against the permissibility of extending the deadline for mail-in voting.

The case could set a precedent for more stringent voting regulations throughout the country, affecting how mail-in ballots are handled in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)