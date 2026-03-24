Supreme Court's Lean Toward Limiting Mail-In Voting Sparks Debate
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices showed skepticism toward a Mississippi law challenged by Republicans that allows mail-in ballots to be counted if received within five days post-Election Day. This case, backed by the Trump administration, could potentially lead to stricter voting regulations nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:26 IST
Conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have indicated their skepticism regarding a Mississippi law that permits voting ballots to be counted if they arrive via mail within a five-day period post-Election Day.
This challenge, led by Republicans and supported by the Trump administration, argues against the permissibility of extending the deadline for mail-in voting.
The case could set a precedent for more stringent voting regulations throughout the country, affecting how mail-in ballots are handled in future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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