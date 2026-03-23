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Haryana's Kharif Krishi Mela-2026: A Glimpse into Future Farming Innovations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Kharif Krishi Mela-2026, emphasizing the integration of farmers, scientists, and innovative technologies. He advocated for youth engagement in modern agriculture practices, introduced a new Nutri-Cereals Research Centre, and highlighted Haryana's contributions to the nation's food grain pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST
Haryana's Kharif Krishi Mela-2026: A Glimpse into Future Farming Innovations
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Kharif Krishi Mela-2026 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, appreciating the fair's role in merging farmers, scientists, and innovation.

The initiative at CCS HAU symbolizes farmer effort and scientific foresight, contributing to improved seeds, water conservation, and climate-smart agriculture.

Saini encouraged youth to embrace technology in farming and announced a Nutri-Cereals Research Centre to enhance millet varieties and processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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