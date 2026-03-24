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Strategic Strengthening: India's Call for Cyber, Space, and Electronic Warfare Dominance

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasizes the urgent need for India to bolster its cyber, space, and electronic warfare capabilities to counter potential threats from neighboring countries. He highlights the importance of enhanced decision-making, unified command structures, and strategic alliances to maintain national security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST
Strategic Strengthening: India's Call for Cyber, Space, and Electronic Warfare Dominance
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The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, underscored the necessity for India to fortify its cyber, space, and electronic warfare abilities to effectively face any looming challenges from neighboring nations. Speaking at a seminar in Likabali Military Station situated in Lower Siang district, he stressed the importance of swift decisions, unified commands, and better logistics to expedite force mobilization and ensure coordinated operations.

Highlighting the evolving nature of modern conflicts, Governor Parnaik insisted on boosting cyber defense, satellite surveillance, and AI-driven intelligence systems. Enhancing the capacities of the Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency was noted as vital for securing communications, disrupting adversary networks, and maintaining information dominance.

Drawing from over four decades in the armed forces, he called for strategic partnerships, like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, to fortify deterrence and stabilize the Indo-Pacific. He cited China's investment in cyber capabilities and electronic warfare, urging India to strengthen readiness, technological prowess, and alliances to safeguard national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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