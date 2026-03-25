Landmark Verdict: Social Media Giants Held Liable in Addiction Case

A pivotal verdict has been reached in Los Angeles, where a jury found Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms liable for damages in a youth-focused social media addiction trial. The trial addressed the impacts of Instagram and YouTube on young users.

The jury awarded a total of $3 million in damages to the plaintiff, with Meta accountable for 70% and Google covering the remaining 30%. Both companies were criticized for negligence in their design and operation of Instagram and YouTube, respectively.

The case highlights the growing concerns about social media's influence on mental health. Jurors deemed both companies' failure to warn users about potential dangers a significant oversight that contributed to the plaintiff's mental health struggles.