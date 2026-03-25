Landmark Verdict: Social Media Giants Held Liable in Addiction Case
A Los Angeles jury found Google and Meta liable in a groundbreaking youth social media addiction trial. They were ordered to pay a total of $3 million in damages, with Meta responsible for 70% and Google for 30%. Both companies were deemed negligent in their platform designs.
A pivotal verdict has been reached in Los Angeles, where a jury found Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms liable for damages in a youth-focused social media addiction trial. The trial addressed the impacts of Instagram and YouTube on young users.
The jury awarded a total of $3 million in damages to the plaintiff, with Meta accountable for 70% and Google covering the remaining 30%. Both companies were criticized for negligence in their design and operation of Instagram and YouTube, respectively.
The case highlights the growing concerns about social media's influence on mental health. Jurors deemed both companies' failure to warn users about potential dangers a significant oversight that contributed to the plaintiff's mental health struggles.
- READ MORE ON:
- social media
- addiction
- trial
- Meta
- YouTube
- negligence
- mental health
- damages
ALSO READ
A Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Held Liable in Social Media Addiction Case
Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Face Accountability in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit
Google and Meta Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
Delhi High Court Shields Meta from Immediate Action Over Facebook Marketplace Listings
Centre Partners YouTube to Take India’s Folk Music Global, Empower Artists with Digital Tools