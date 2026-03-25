Centre Partners YouTube to Take India’s Folk Music Global, Empower Artists with Digital Tools

New Delhi: In a landmark move to promote India’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage, the Ministry of Culture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YouTube to digitally empower folk and tribal artists and expand their global reach.

The partnership, announced in the national capital, aims to transform India’s traditional music ecosystem by combining government support with YouTube’s global platform and technology capabilities.

Boost to India’s Creative Economy

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the collaboration as a major step toward preserving cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihoods.

“Promoting India’s diverse folk traditions is a core mission. This partnership will empower artists with tools and platforms for greater visibility, sustainability, and global recognition,” he said.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader push to strengthen the creative economy and cultural entrepreneurship.

Digital Platform to Bridge Visibility Gap

Despite its diversity, India’s folk and tribal music has historically faced challenges such as:

Limited global exposure

Lack of digital distribution channels

Low awareness of intellectual property rights

The MoU aims to bridge these gaps by leveraging YouTube’s vast global audience and digital ecosystem.

Training, Monetisation and Global Reach

Under the collaboration, artists will receive structured support in:

Digital content creation and storytelling

Channel management and audience engagement

Monetisation strategies and revenue generation

Copyright and intellectual property awareness

Use of analytics tools to understand global audiences

This is expected to help artists transition from traditional performers to independent digital creators and entrepreneurs.

Government to Provide Infrastructure and Mentorship

The Ministry of Culture will play a central role by:

Offering institutional support through its autonomous cultural bodies

Facilitating access to recording infrastructure and regional networks

Developing localised training content

Identifying mentors and experts

A joint task force will oversee implementation and measure the initiative’s impact.

Democratising Access for Grassroots Artists

Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Vivek Aggarwal emphasised that the initiative is focused on inclusive access.

“Our aim is to ensure artists from every corner of India can preserve their traditions while becoming self-reliant creative entrepreneurs,” he said.

The programme is expected to benefit artists from remote and underserved regions, integrating them into the digital economy.

YouTube’s Role: Scaling Indian Culture Globally

YouTube India MD Gunjan Soni highlighted the platform’s role in amplifying grassroots talent:

“This partnership will help folk artists connect with global audiences, build sustainable careers, and ensure their art resonates for generations,” she said.

Towards Sustainable Cultural Preservation

The initiative represents a shift from preservation alone to sustainable cultural growth, where:

Tradition meets technology and innovation

Artists gain economic independence

Cultural heritage is digitally archived and globally shared

A New Era for Folk and Tribal Music

By integrating digital tools, policy support, and global distribution, the collaboration is set to:

Elevate India’s folk music on the world stage

Strengthen cultural identity and soft power

Create new opportunities in the creative and digital economy

The MoU marks a significant step in ensuring that India’s traditional art forms not only survive but thrive in the digital age.