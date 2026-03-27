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Indonesia's Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Young Minds

Indonesia plans to restrict under-16s from using high-risk social media platforms like Roblox, citing cyberbullying and addiction concerns. The move follows similar actions worldwide. However, a lack of technical guidance and clarity leaves parents and children uncertain about the upcoming changes and how they will be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:51 IST
Indonesia's Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Young Minds
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As part of a sweeping crackdown, Indonesia will soon limit access for users under 16 to platforms like Roblox, in a bid to shield young people from cyberbullying and addiction. The nation's move aligns with global concerns regarding the risks posed by digital interactions.

Parents and experts, however, highlight a lack of transparency in how these restrictions will be practically enforced. Many details remain unclear as the government attempts to establish technical guidelines, leaving families uncertain about the future.

Concerns have been raised about the potential educational divide and inefficacy of such measures, as experts debate the policy's implementation. With high internet penetration among younger generations, questions remain about how these new rules will be received and adhered to.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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