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Ola Electric Charges Forward with Revolutionary LFP Cell

Ola Electric has announced the development of its new in-house LFP cell, the 46100 format, marking a significant step in its electric mobility mission. This new cell aims to be more cost-efficient and applicable across various mobility and energy solutions, further accelerating EV adoption in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:19 IST
Ola Electric Charges Forward with Revolutionary LFP Cell
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Ola Electric has achieved a critical milestone with the introduction of its in-house developed LFP cell, the 46100 format, designed to accelerate the shift to electric mobility and build a comprehensive energy ecosystem.

This advancement is part of Ola's vertically integrated battery innovation strategy, aiming for enhanced cost efficiency and broader applicability across mobility and energy storage.

The LFP cell, expected to enter products soon, represents a leap in scale and cost-effectiveness. It underscores Ola's commitment to innovation, scaling up its Gigafactory to 6 GWh, and propelling India toward sustainable, self-reliant EV solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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