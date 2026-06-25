Apple's Price Hike: Navigating a Memory Surge

Apple has increased prices for its iPads and MacBooks in response to escalating costs of memory and storage chips driven by the AI industry's data center expansion. While the iPhone remains unaffected for now, Apple warns of potential future price hikes for it as well. The price adjustments underscore the broader market challenges, as memory makers prioritize AI chipmakers, tightening supply chains for consumer electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple Raised Ipad And Macbook Prices On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:53 IST
Apple's Price Hike: Navigating a Memory Surge
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In a significant market shift, Apple announced a price increase for its iPads and MacBooks on Thursday, attributing the decision to a spike in memory and storage chip costs. The rise in costs is largely due to the expansion of data centers by the AI industry.

While Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, remains unaffected by this change, the starting price of the Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop, has been raised from $599 to $699 within months of its launch. This reflects the mounting pressure on consumer electronics due to a supply chain heavily influenced by AI chipmakers.

Market analysts predict further price adjustments could be on the horizon, especially for the iPhone. Despite Apple's strong supplier relationships, the industry-wide memory cost surge, sometimes referred to as 'RAMageddon,' has made its impact felt across the board, squeezing the PC and smartphone markets considerably.

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