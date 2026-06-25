Apple's Price Hike: Navigating the Memory Cost Crunch

Apple has raised prices for its iPad and MacBook product lines due to increasing memory and storage chip costs linked to AI industry demands. This price surge impacts Apple's competitive market strategy and shows that even tech giants are affected by supply chain challenges and memory cost inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple Raised Ipad And Macbook Prices On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:20 IST
Apple's Price Hike: Navigating the Memory Cost Crunch
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On Thursday, Apple announced a price increase for its iPad and MacBook lines, attributing the change to escalating memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI industry's data center expansion. The price hike does not affect Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, but marks a significant shift in its pricing strategy.

Even a company as dominant as Apple, renowned for its strong supply chain management, cannot escape the skyrocketing memory prices, impacting the outlook for smartphone and PC sales. With memory manufacturers prioritizing AI clients like Nvidia, electronics makers face dwindling supplies and rising costs.

The price increase moves Apple's MacBook Neo from $599 to $699, narrowing its competitive edge against Windows and Chromebook laptops. Memory price shocks are predicted to affect device sales, with the smartphone market expected to decline by nearly 14% this year, intensifying pressures within the tech industry.

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