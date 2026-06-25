RAMageddon: Apple's Price Hike Amid AI-Driven Memory Surge

Apple has raised the prices of its iPad and MacBook models, citing an inability to absorb the burgeoning costs of memory and storage chips fueled by the AI industry's drive to expand datacenter capabilities. Notably, the price of Apple's entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo, jumped from $599 to $699 just months after its release, signaling an industry-wide trend.

This decision reveals that even a tech giant like Apple, acclaimed for its strong supply chain management, is vulnerable to the global memory cost surge. Memory manufacturers, prioritizing AI chip orders from companies such as Nvidia, have tightened the supply for consumer electronics, forcing Apple to adjust its pricing strategy.

Additional hikes were seen across other product lines, including HomePod speakers and Apple TV. With dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices climbing up to 98% in early 2026, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed concerns over the potential impacts on profitability. The rising memory costs could pose challenges for the broader electronics industry, threatening both consumer demand and sales forecasts.