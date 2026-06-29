South Korea Unveils Ambitious AI and Semiconductor Mega-Projects

South Korea announced mega-projects for semiconductor production and AI development involving major players like Samsung and SK Hynix. President Lee Jae Myung highlighted these initiatives in a televised event, signaling a significant move to boost the nation's tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Announced Plans On Monday For Semiconductor | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:46 IST
South Korea Unveils Ambitious AI and Semiconductor Mega-Projects
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South Korea has revealed plans for massive developments in the semiconductor sector and artificial intelligence on Monday.

Key figures in this initiative, including President Lee Jae Myung, were joined by industry giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix during a televised announcement.

The projects aim to enhance South Korea's standing as a global leader in technology.

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