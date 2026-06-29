South Korea Bets Big on AI and Chip Innovation

South Korea unveils significant investments in AI and semiconductor projects as President Lee Jae Myung aims to secure industry leadership. Partnering with electronics giants like Samsung and SK Hynix, the initiative focuses on areas beyond Seoul to drive economic growth and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Rolled Out Sweeping Chip And Ai Megaprojects On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:10 IST
South Korea Bets Big on AI and Chip Innovation
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On Monday, South Korea announced expansive projects in the chip and AI sectors, underscoring President Lee Jae Myung’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s technological dominance. The planned investments, spanning hundreds of billions of dollars over several years, were revealed in a high-profile event featuring industry leaders from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

President Lee emphasized the strategic importance of rapidly securing essential AI capabilities, highlighting semiconductors, physical AI, and AI data centers as the foundational elements for future growth. The initiative is expected to leverage significant investments from major corporations like Samsung and SK, with a focus on regions beyond Seoul, including Gwangju and South Jeolla province.

Gwangju, located in the southwestern region, will host massive new chip production clusters, utilizing the area's abundant yet underutilized power resources. Local media suggest that the financial commitments for these projects may exceed 1,000 trillion won in the coming years, marking an unprecedented investment level.

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