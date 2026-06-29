South Korea's Bold Mega-Projects: Aiming to Lead in Chip and AI Innovation

South Korea is embarking on an ambitious path to reinforce its leadership in the semiconductor and AI sectors. On Monday, President Lee Jae Myung announced plans for chip and AI mega-projects, valued at more than $576 billion, with the goal of reducing regional economic disparities and encouraging growth beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.

The initiative, which involves major contributions from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, will see new chip fabrication facilities built in the country's southwest, with local investments expected to complement the national effort. The plans include creating a semiconductor packaging cluster near Seoul, increasing South Korea's production capacity.

While President Lee positions this as a strategic national plan, aimed at addressing infrastructure challenges and spreading economic development, critics suggest political motivations, given Lee's current approval ratings and regional voter support. Nonetheless, the strategy is seen as a significant move in the global race for semiconductor dominance.