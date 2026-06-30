Ireland's Data Watchdog Mulls Fresh Sanctions on TikTok After Court Reversal
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is considering new sanctions against TikTok after an Irish court asked it to reassess its decision to suspend data transfers from the EU to China. The court upheld previous fines but directed the regulator to reevaluate the imposed corrective measures.
The future of TikTok's operations in the European Union hangs in the balance as Ireland's data watchdog considers whether to impose fresh sanctions on the platform. This follows a court directive to reassess its previous order to suspend data transfers from the EU to China.
The Data Protection Commission (DPC), TikTok's lead privacy regulator in the EU, had fined the tech giant €530 million a year back and demanded compliance with data processing rules. However, the Irish High Court paused this order, advising the DPC to reconsider the corrective measures after affirming TikTok's breach of EU privacy regulations.
DPC Chair Des Hogan stated that the court's judgment highlighted areas needing reassessment concerning TikTok's submissions. The regulator will decide on potential new sanctions, with TikTok retaining the right to appeal any subsequent decisions, amid concerns over data access by Chinese authorities.