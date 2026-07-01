Sports Highlights: LeBron's Farewell, NBA's European Expansion, and Serena’s Tough Comeback

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Nba Salary Cap Rises As Freeagent Negotiations Begin The Nba Announced Tuesday That The Salary Cap For The Season Has Been Set At Million

Big changes are afoot in the world of sports as the NBA announced a salary cap increase of 6.5% for the 2026-27 season, reaching $164.961 million. Meanwhile, NBA's European expansion plans gain momentum with significant bids for a new FIBA-backed league set for 2027.

LeBron James has sent a heartfelt thank you to the Los Angeles Lakers, bidding adieu ahead of his free agency departure. This farewell marks the end of an era as he moves on from a successful stint with the Lakers, where he secured an NBA title in 2020.

In a much-anticipated return to Wimbledon, Serena Williams displayed moments of brilliance yet fell short in the first round against Australian Maya Joint. The tennis legend, returning after a four-year hiatus, received a heartwarming ovation despite her defeat.

On the soccer field, FIFA's new anti-time-wasting measures have been deemed a success, keeping games moving at an exciting pace, while the United States gears up to potentially upset opponents in World Cup penalty shootouts.