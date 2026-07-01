U.S. Lifts Export Controls on Anthropic's AI Models

Anthropic Said On Tuesday That The Us Commerce Department Has Lifted Export Controls On Its Claude Fable And Mythos Ai Models

Anthropic announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on its AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. This reversal comes shortly after the models were restricted over national security concerns.

The controls were lifted less than three weeks after the initial suspension, allowing Anthropic to regain its footing in the AI market. The company stated that it will begin restoring access to these models starting tomorrow.

The lift of restrictions highlights ongoing discussions around AI technology and national security, emphasizing the delicate balance between technological advancement and national safety.