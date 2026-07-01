Dollar Surges Amid Treasury Yield Spike as Markets Await Crucial U.S. Jobs Report

The dollar hit new highs due to rising U.S. Treasury yields, overshadowing the yen amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Traders are anticipating U.S. job data and potential Japanese intervention. Dollar stability was noted across global markets, influenced by economic indicators and policy anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Got A Boost From A Sharp Rise In Treasury Yields And Pushed The Yen To A Year Trough On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 06:24 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Treasury Yield Spike as Markets Await Crucial U.S. Jobs Report
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The dollar gained momentum following a sharp increase in U.S. Treasury yields, placing the yen at a 40-year low on Wednesday. Investors are keenly awaiting a key U.S. jobs report, with anticipation escalating for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

In early Asian trading, the dollar surged to 162.77 yen, surpassing levels that previously prompted Japanese government intervention. Wells Fargo's macro strategy head for APAC, Chidu Narayanan, hinted at further intervention potential due to the yen's ongoing struggle.

Analysts note the buoyant dollar is linked to an overnight rise in Treasury yields amid speculation of rate hikes, making investors highly attentive to U.S. economic data releases. The coming days will be pivotal for market predictions as key figures are unveiled.

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