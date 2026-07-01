Lime Prices IPO at $25 Amid Investor Anticipation

Uber-backed Lime has set its U.S. initial public offering price at $25 per share, marking the midpoint of its marketed range, according to Bloomberg News. Lime has not provided an immediate comment to Reuters regarding the pricing outside regular business hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uberbacked Lime Has Priced Its Us Initial Public Offering At Per Share | Updated: 01-07-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 06:28 IST
Lime Prices IPO at $25 Amid Investor Anticipation
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Uber-backed Lime has priced its U.S. initial public offering at $25 per share. This price is identified as the midpoint of the marketed range, as reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source familiar with the proceedings.

Lime's move to set the price at $25 has generated interest among investors who are closely monitoring the developments. The company, which is supported by ride-sharing giant Uber, hopes to position itself favorably in the market with this pricing strategy.

Despite the buzz, Lime did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours, leaving some analysts and investors awaiting further details.

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