Major Moves in Space: From Satellites to Lunar Landers

In science news, Rakuten Group receives substantial Japanese government funding for a satellite project, collaborating with AST SpaceMobile. Studies reveal similarities in laughter between humans and great apes, showcasing evolutionary links. NASA awards significant contracts to companies for lunar landers. Anthropic introduces Claude Science, enhancing AI in research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Rakuten Satellite Project To Receive Up To Million In Japan Govt Grant The Japanese Government Will Grant Up To Billion Yen Million To Rakuten Group To Help It Build A Satellite Communications Network | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:27 IST
Major Moves in Space: From Satellites to Lunar Landers
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The Japanese government is providing significant financial backing to Rakuten Group, approving up to 148 billion yen for their satellite communications initiative. This collaboration with AST SpaceMobile from the U.S. aims to create advanced communication networks.

In evolutionary research, scientists have discovered parallels in laughter patterns between humans and great apes, highlighting both common and unique characteristics.

NASA advances its lunar exploration goals, awarding over half a billion dollars in contracts to Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines for further development and deployment of uncrewed lunar landers.

Additionally, Anthropic's new AI tool, Claude Science, promises to revolutionize scientific research through its enhanced data analysis and management capabilities.

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