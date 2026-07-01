Google's Alleged Market Dominance: South Korea vs. Alphabet

South Koreas Antitrust Regulator Alleged On Wednesday That Alphabets Google Abused Its Dominant Position In The Android App Marketplace To Hinder Competition And Will Recommend Corrective Measures And A Financial Penalty The Korea Fair Trade Commissions Kftc Market Surveillance Bureau Found Googles Alleged Abuse Of Market Dominance In The Android App Marketplace Affected Trillion Won Billion In Revenue

South Korea's antitrust watchdog has accused Alphabet's Google of exploiting its dominant position in the Android app market, reportedly impacting $9.1 billion in revenue.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission suggests Google's 'Project Hug' incentivized game developers to favor Google Play through financial support, diminishing competition.

Google insists it competes fairly and denies any legal violations. The commission may impose substantial fines if abuse is confirmed, with Google having eight weeks to respond.