From Cars to Missiles: Startups Revolutionizing Defense Production

Defense tech startups are utilizing automotive chips, fracking pipes, and pharmaceuticals' production techniques to meet the increasing demand for missile components. With an eye on cost efficiency and rapid production, these startups are redefining the defense supply chain, challenging established contractors, and reshaping the defense industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defense Tech Startups Are Repurposing Automotive Chips And Pipes Used In Fracking While Copying Production Methods From Drugmakers In An Effort To Deliver Weapons To The Pentagon Faster And At Lower Cost Soaring Demand For Rocket Motors Used To Power Missiles And Other Weapons Has Spurred New Thinking About Supply Chains Seeking Big Returns | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:31 IST
From Cars to Missiles: Startups Revolutionizing Defense Production

Startups in the defense technology sector are innovating by repurposing components from industries like automotive and fracking to meet the soaring demand for missile parts. By employing production techniques from pharmaceuticals, these firms aim to deliver to the Pentagon more swiftly and affordably.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tension with Iran fueling demand, these Silicon Valley-style startups are challenging legacy defense companies. The U.S. has expended over fifty thousand projectiles since 2022 and is responding with a significant budget increase to streamline missile production, drawing attention from new market entrants.

Startups like Castelion and Anduril hope to prove themselves to the Pentagon by using advanced materials and innovative production techniques like 3D printing. Despite the challenges in production scaling and rigorous manufacturing processes, these firms are changing the landscape of defense contracting.

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