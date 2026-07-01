Volkswagen and Bosch End Joint Autonomous Driving Project

Volkswagen's software unit Cariad and Bosch have ended their autonomous driving project. Both companies will independently develop the technologies they jointly created. This move aligns with Volkswagen's cost-cutting measures amid market challenges, including competition from China. The project began in 2022 to develop driver assistance and autonomous driving software.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Volkswagens Software Unit Cariad And Supplier Bosch Announced The End Of Their Joint Autonomous Driving Project In A Statement On Wednesday Both Partners Will Retain Access To The Jointly Created Intellectual Property And Data | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:30 IST
Volkswagen and Bosch End Joint Autonomous Driving Project
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Volkswagen's software arm, Cariad, and Bosch have officially concluded their joint autonomous driving venture, as announced in Wednesday's statement. Both firms will continue to develop the jointly crafted technology independently, retaining all existing intellectual property and data.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume highlighted the accomplishments of the Automated Driving Alliance, stating that the companies laid a robust technological groundwork. Volkswagen intends to leverage this foundation to enhance speed and scalability for its brands and customers.

The decision comes amid Volkswagen's broader strategy to increase cost efficiency due to challenges like tariffs and increased competition from China. The initiative, which began in 2022, was focused on advancing driver assistance and autonomous features across Volkswagen's lineup.

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