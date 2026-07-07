SpaceX Soars: Swift Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Signals Billion-Dollar Boom

Spacexs Swift Addition To The Nasdaq Index On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying

SpaceX has achieved a swift milestone by being added to the Nasdaq-100 index shortly after its stock market debut. This rapid inclusion is expected to attract billions in passive investments from index funds and ETFs linked to the Nasdaq-100.

Despite a temporary dip in stock value and concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom, experts remain optimistic about SpaceX's prospects. With analysts forecasting thousands of Starship launches annually, SpaceX's growing dominance in the space, connectivity, and AI sectors is seen as a major growth driver.

While some brokerages maintain neutral or even sell ratings, the general outlook is positive. Investors are keen on SpaceX's potential to expand in AI infrastructure and satellite communications, solidifying its reputation as a leading player in the tech industry.