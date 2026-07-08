U.S. and China Tensions Behind OpenAI's New GPT-5.6 Launch

OpenAI is preparing for the public release of GPT-5.6, its latest and most advanced AI model, scheduled for Thursday. The launch follows a delay induced by concerns from the U.S. government over national security risks and the misuse of powerful AI technologies, escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

Amid a tech race between Beijing and Washington, experts warn that such cutting-edge AI models could accelerate cyberattacks in industries relying on outdated systems. U.S. authorities have intensified scrutiny to identify potential threats, apprehensive of misuse by military and intelligence entities in competing nations.

Meanwhile, China considers restricting overseas access to its advanced AI technologies. In response to U.S. export control orders, OpenAI rival Anthropic temporarily disabled its leading models. The restrictions were lifted following the implementation of additional safeguards, spotlighting the fraught global AI development landscape.