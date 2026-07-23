China's Controversial AI Advances Prompt U.S. Reaction

China's Moonshot AI reportedly used Anthropic’s AI model, Fable, for its K3 release, raising U.S. officials' concerns. The Trump administration suggests adding Moonshot AI to a trade blacklist, amid ongoing tech tensions. China denies the allegations, stressing respect for intellectual property. The developments could intensify U.S.-China technology conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:27 IST
China's Controversial AI Advances Prompt U.S. Reaction
  • Country:
  • United States

China’s Moonshot AI has been accused by the Trump administration of using proprietary technology from Anthropic’s Fable AI model for its latest release, K3. Moonshot allegedly acquired advanced Nvidia AI chips, stirring concerns among U.S. officials.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced potential sanctions and trade blacklist considerations for Moonshot AI, reflecting heightened tech tensions between Washington and Beijing. These developments have significant economic and potential military implications.

China's stance remains firm, with Chinese embassy spokespersons calling the accusations unfounded and emphasizing China's commitment to intellectual property rights. As AI models grow increasingly sophisticated, the geopolitical implications are profound, reshaping the global tech landscape.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026