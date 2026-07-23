Sweden's Bold Mining Strategy to Secure Critical Metals Independence

Sweden's government has deemed the mining of critical metals and rare earth minerals as a national security priority, in an effort to reduce dependency on China. The strategic shift aims to bolster Sweden's capabilities in clean energy and defense.

The country, rich in mineral resources, hosts the Per Geijer find near the Kiruna mine, which holds significance for the European Union's push for mineral independence. Enterprise Minister Ebba Busch stated that this move could enhance the defense prowess of Sweden, the EU, and NATO.

The government is contemplating establishing a state-owned investment firm to back the mining sector, although concerns persist among the indigenous Sami people about the impact on their traditional way of life.