China's Data Dominance: A Strategic Asset in the AI Race

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission reports that China is leveraging data as a strategic national asset to enhance its AI capabilities, potentially giving it an edge over the U.S. China's approach involves collecting domestic data for AI training, impacting both commercial and military sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:31 IST
China's Data Dominance: A Strategic Asset in the AI Race
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China is transforming data into a strategic national asset, according to a report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The advisory body suggests this move could propel China's advantages in AI and technology over the United States.

The commission highlights Beijing's efforts in gathering and utilizing a vast pool of data for AI training, focusing on domestic enterprise and operational information. This data collection could bolster China's development in advanced manufacturing, industrial robotics, and other AI-driven sectors, providing a significant advantage in both commercial and military applications.

The report also underscores the challenges posed to U.S. firms operating in China, amid tightened data regulations. China's strategy includes data standardization across industries like manufacturing, transport, and healthcare, with proprietary datasets now appearing on regional data exchanges.

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