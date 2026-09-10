Apple Unveils Game-changing Foldable Duo Phone

Apple introduces the foldable Duo phone, a major revamp in its lineup under new CEO John Ternus. The event highlights Apple’s commitment to privacy-centric AI technologies, new product launches, and premium offerings, underscoring the brand's strategic shift in product releases and its focus on premium market segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:19 IST
Apple Unveils Game-changing Foldable Duo Phone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has made waves by unveiling a foldable phone known as the Duo, described as the most significant change to its flagship product since 2017. Sporting the appearance of a passport with rounded edges, the Duo opens into a wide, horizontal screen, designed to elevate user experience, according to Apple.

This latest product launch, led by new CEO John Ternus, marks a notable shift in Apple’s design philosophy under his leadership. Touted as a personal AI hub prioritizing user privacy, the device signifies Apple's strategic pivot in a fiercely competitive market, positioning AI as a central feature.

In addition to the Duo, Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro series, new AirPods, and health-focused Apple Watch models. While these moves underline Apple's focus on the high-end market, analysts predict the foldable Duo's premium pricing could exceed $2,000, a significant challenge for mass consumer adoption.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026