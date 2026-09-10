Apple Unveils Game-changing Foldable Duo Phone

Apple has made waves by unveiling a foldable phone known as the Duo, described as the most significant change to its flagship product since 2017. Sporting the appearance of a passport with rounded edges, the Duo opens into a wide, horizontal screen, designed to elevate user experience, according to Apple.

This latest product launch, led by new CEO John Ternus, marks a notable shift in Apple’s design philosophy under his leadership. Touted as a personal AI hub prioritizing user privacy, the device signifies Apple's strategic pivot in a fiercely competitive market, positioning AI as a central feature.

In addition to the Duo, Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro series, new AirPods, and health-focused Apple Watch models. While these moves underline Apple's focus on the high-end market, analysts predict the foldable Duo's premium pricing could exceed $2,000, a significant challenge for mass consumer adoption.