Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN9 CHANDRAYAAN-LD NASA NASA lauds India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, ready to jointly explore solar system with ISRO

Washington: NASA has lauded Chandrayaan-2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO, a day after the lunar expedition suffered a snag while attempting a historic landing on the uncharted South Pole of the Moon.

FGN16 PAK-CHINA-LD TALKS Pakistan, China discuss Kashmir issue; underline need to settle disputes through dialogue

Islamabad: Pakistan and China on Sunday discussed the Kashmir issue and underlined the need to settle disputes in the region through dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and equality, as Beijing reaffirmed its support for its all-weather ally in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN10 US-TRUMP-3RDLD TALIBAN Trump cancels secret talks with Taliban over Kabul attack

Washington: President Donald Trump has cancelled a "secret" summit with Taliban leaders and his Afghan counterpart after the insurgent group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 others, dealing a body blow to protracted negotiations that were nearing a peace deal to end America's longest war. By Lalit Jha

FGN12 US-HARRIS-APOLOGY Kamala Harris apologises for laughing after Indian man calls Trump's actions "mentally retarded"

Washington: Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin US Senator, has apologised for laughing and saying "well said" in response to a question from an Indian man who called President Donald Trump's actions "mentally retarded."

FGN8 MUGABE-BURIAL State media: Mugabe to be buried next Sunday

Harare: Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried next Sunday, state media reported. (AP)

FGN15 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-US Taliban say US 'will be harmed more than anyone' after Trump halts talks

Kabul: The Taliban said the US "will be harmed more than anyone" but left the door open for future negotiations Sunday after President Donald Trump abruptly announced that he had called off year-long talks to end America's longest war. (AFP)

