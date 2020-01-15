Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 07:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 07:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple Inc on Tuesday, castigating the iPhone maker for what he said was its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals while benefiting from government help on trade.

Trump's tweet came amid the investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at the U.S. Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida, last month, which Attorney General William Barr called "an act of terrorism" on Monday. The episode marks the latest flare-up in a privacy debate between technology companies such as Apple and Facebook Inc and authorities.

The tech companies argue that strong encryption protects the privacy and security of their users, while law enforcement officials say criminals have used the technology to evade justice and called on tech firms to provide a way to crack it, using high-profile cases such as Pensacola and the 2016 shooting in San Bernardino, California, as examples. Trump on Tuesday had harsh words for Apple.

"We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements," the U.S. president said on Twitter. "They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!" he said. Apple has said it cannot access data that is encrypted with a passcode and stored on an iPhone and that it would have to build a specific tool for doing so, known in the tech industry as a "backdoor." The company can and does, however, hand over data stored on its cloud storage servers to law enforcement officials, which often includes backups of iPhones, including iMessages.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's tweet. On Monday, the company said it rejected "the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance." Earlier on Monday Barr called on Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation unlock two iPhones involved in the case.

Apple said it had responded to seven separate legal requests from federal investigators in December starting the day of the shooting. The company said it turned over "many gigabytes" of data to investigators, including iCloud backups, account information and transactional data for multiple accounts. Apple said the FBI did not request help unlocking phones until Jan. 6, with a request for a second iPhone sent on Jan. 8.

"A federal judge has authorized the Department of Justice to access the contents of the dead terrorist's phones. Apple designed these phones and implemented their encryption. It's a simple, 'front-door' request: Will Apple help us get into the shooter's phones or not?" Kerri Kupec, a Department of Justice spokeswoman, said in a statement on Tuesday. After the shooting by two Islamic militants in San Bernardino, California, in 2015, federal investigators eventually turned to third-party cybersecurity firms for help to unlock the shooter's device.

The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that the devices used by the Pensacola shooter were older iPhone 5 and iPhone 7 models and cited cybersecurity experts as saying commercial firms could likely crack them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz, Ingles win 10th straight in beating Nets

Joe Ingles tied a career-high with 27 points as the Utah Jazz pushed their winning streak to a season-high 10 games in a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in New York. Ingles hit 10 of 14 shots and made 6 of 8 3-pointers....

Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts

A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by longtime leader Hun Sen to crush political rivals.Di...

Toews' OT goal caps Blackhawks' rally vs. Senators

Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik added two goals for the Blackhawks, continuing a torrid stretch in which he has...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing

Stocks slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary that tariffs would remain in place for now. MSCIs b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020