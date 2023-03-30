White House says Russia looks to North Korea for more munitions for Ukraine war in exchange for food, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:38 IST
White House says Russia looks to North Korea for more munitions for Ukraine war in exchange for food, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- White House
- North Korea
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS
WRAPUP 2-US says video shows Russian jet intercepted spy drone near Ukraine
1 killed, 7 wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine
China's Xi to visit Russia from March 20-22 - Kremlin
China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia over the weekend in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, reprts AP.