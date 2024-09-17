We have decided to remove Kolkata Police's deputy commissioner of north division: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:21 IST
- Country:
- India
We have decided to remove Kolkata Police's deputy commissioner of north division: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dabang Delhi TTC Overthrows PBG Bengaluru Smashers in Thrilling UTT 2024 Clash
Mysore Warriors Clinch Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Title with Commanding Win Over Bengaluru Blasters
Safety Lapses in West Bengal Hospitals: A Deadly Oversight
BJP Blasts West Bengal CM Over Minor's Alleged Molestation at Howrah Hospital
Protests Surge Over Molestation Cases in West Bengal